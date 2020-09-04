Whitehaven football player killed in Memphis shooting

Police investigating deadly shooting at Whitehaven gas station
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 4, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:00 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven High School football player died Thursday in a shooting at a Memphis gas station.

Coach Rodney Saulsbury confirmed to WMC Action News 5 Friday Demetrius Robinson died in the shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Robinson was a senior on the Tigers football team.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Marathon gas station around 4 p.m. Thursday where Robinson died at the scene. Police are still searching for the suspects, last seen in a Black Infiniti driving away from the scene.

Robinson’s coach and teammates mourned him in social media posts.

Wish you would’ve made it out 💯

Posted by Martavius French on Thursday, September 3, 2020

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.