Whitehaven football player killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven High School football player died Thursday in a shooting at a Memphis gas station.
Coach Rodney Saulsbury confirmed to WMC Action News 5 Friday Demetrius Robinson died in the shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Robinson was a senior on the Tigers football team.
Officers responded to the shooting at the Marathon gas station around 4 p.m. Thursday where Robinson died at the scene. Police are still searching for the suspects, last seen in a Black Infiniti driving away from the scene.
Robinson’s coach and teammates mourned him in social media posts.
This story will be updated.
