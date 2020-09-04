Woman in hospital after attempting to evade DeSoto Co deputies in stolen car

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after she tried to evade police while driving a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
A DeSoto County deputy says officials noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen from Memphis in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at Goodman and Southcrest Parkway and called for backup. After the woman noticed law enforcement, officials say she began driving erratically through a nearby parking lot.
Deputies tried to block the suspect, but she was able to leave the parking lot heading onto Southcrest where she was hit by a deputy’s car forcing her to stop.
During the incident, another deputy’s vehicle was side-swiped by a bystander driving through the parking lot in an attempt to avoid the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is head of the investigation with the assistance of the Southaven Police Department.
