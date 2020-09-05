Drier & more comfortable pattern

Labor Day & Next week: Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. More clouds and a chance of showers Tuesday & Wednesday as another front arrives. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s at the start of the week but by Thursday and to end the week highs will be around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start the week and fall to near 60 by the end of the week.