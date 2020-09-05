Drier & more comfortable pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This pleasant, less humid pattern will be in place through Labor Day. Rain chances will start to go up by mid-week but some fall-like air could be upon us by the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Low 60s. Wind: Light & variable.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 80s. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Upper 60s. Wind: Light & variable.
Labor Day & Next week: Mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. More clouds and a chance of showers Tuesday & Wednesday as another front arrives. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s at the start of the week but by Thursday and to end the week highs will be around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start the week and fall to near 60 by the end of the week.
