Health officials report 25 new coronavirus deaths, more than 16K active cases in Tennessee

COVID-19 in Tennessee as of Sept. 5 (Source: TDH)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 2:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee and 25 additional deaths.

There are now 162,362 total cases of coronavirus, including 1,862 deaths and more than 800 hospitalizations.

More than 144,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.

TDH says there have been more than 2.3 million people tested across the state.

The Shelby County Health Department has identified 92 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County bringing the county’s total case count to 28,067.

The health department also reported four additional deaths. The county has seen 394 coronavirus cases end in fatalities.

There have been 25,299 recoveries.

