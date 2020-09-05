Memphis organization to host voter registration and U.S. Census caravan in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis organization is partnering up with three others in hopes of encouraging Frayser residents to register to vote and participate in the Census.
Memphis Urban League Young Professionals will feature a caravan beginning at Westside Elementary School and traveling through Frayser starting at noon. This is in collaboration with Memphis Urban League, The U.S. Census Bureau, and UT Students National Pharmaceutical Association.
The caravan will travel through Frayser since it is one of the lowest Census count areas of Memphis. Drivers will decorate their vehicles and with the support of community partners, encourage residents to complete the Census and voter registration.
This event will conclude with a neighborhood clean up.
