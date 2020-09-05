Memphis Tigers football returns with safety changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football season is upon us!
To keep things orderly, there have been several adjustments to how fans enter the stadium.
Each ticket grouping is assigned to a quadrant. All tickets for parking and entry to the stadium are digital this year as well.
Staff members are asking that you have everything ready to go, downloaded onto your phone as you approach the gates to make it as quick as possible.
There will be no tailgating or Tiger Lane this year, which may be disappointing for fans, but organizers hope they can respect the rules.
Tickets will only scan at the assigned quadrant’s gates.
Gates open at 5:30pm and entrance times are staggered by last name to avoid lines.
