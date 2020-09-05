Miss. colleges team up for ‘Stronger Together’ campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s college athletic programs are making an effort to stay united.
Across the 2020-21 year, programs across the state will use a special logo on their equipment. It features the words “Stronger Together” with the outline of Mississippi.
Alcorn State, Delta State, Jackson State, Millsaps College, Mississippi College, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College are among the schools taking part.
The goal is to support student-athletes through their challenges through their promotion of social justice and racial equality.
