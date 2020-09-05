SCS wraps up first week of virtual learning in new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of students and parents at Shelby County Schools are navigating a new normal.
The district wrapped up its first week of the new school year online.
WMC asked parents on Facebook to share their thoughts about the first week.
Many said it went well.
“My daughter loves it,” one SCS parent wrote.
Another parent said, “It went pretty smooth for my 5th grader. Her teachers have been patient, and so has she. She likes that she still gets to see all her classmates, and it helps her knowing that everyone is doing this with her.”
Other parents shared their frustration but remained optimistic.
“It did not go well....but, we are going to push through. We will make it work,” an SCS parent said.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray released a weekly update, thanking everyone who made the first week possible.
“Although it hasn’t been perfect. It has been amazing watching tens of thousands of students and teachers engage in a process that has worked just like we planned,” said Ray.
He also encouraged the SCS community to stay safe this Labor Day weekend.
“Everyone, we want you to stay safe and healthy,” Ray said. “If we all do our part to stay safe, we can return stronger to the classroom.”
SCS says there are additional resources to help students and parents, from learning packets to the return of the homework hotline.
For more information on those resources, visit http://scsk12.org/
