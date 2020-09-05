Tracking pleasant weather for the holiday weekend

Lower humidity will blanket across the region this weekend making it feel much better to be outside. Rain chances are gone, and mainly sunny skies will prevail through Labor Day.
The cold front that brought rain and storms most of the past week is well south of the region. In its wake, we are left with lower humidity and clearer skies for the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with afternoon highs warming into the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will remain clear with light winds. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s, giving us another crisp night across the Mid-South.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Highs: Middle to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Light to calm. Lows: Lower to middle 60s.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the same to today. Expect mostly sunny skies with south winds around 5 mph. Highs will top out near 90 degrees with lower humidity in place. Lows will dip into the 60s under fair skies.
LABOR DAY: Monday is also looking fantastic for outdoor plans. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will also stay near 70 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return to the forecast and the muggy factor is back by Tuesday and that will linger through Thursday. Highs will remain in the 80s for the week ahead with lows in the 60s and 70s. There is some question about the timing of another front that could bring cooler air to the region when it moves in and how much cooler air is still being determined. We will monitor the latest forecast models to give the latest updates on what you can expect for the upcoming week ahead.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.