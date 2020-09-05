Tracking pleasant weather for the holiday weekend

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return to the forecast and the muggy factor is back by Tuesday and that will linger through Thursday. Highs will remain in the 80s for the week ahead with lows in the 60s and 70s. There is some question about the timing of another front that could bring cooler air to the region when it moves in and how much cooler air is still being determined. We will monitor the latest forecast models to give the latest updates on what you can expect for the upcoming week ahead.