U.S. Marshals capture second Dyer County Jail escapee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have captured the second fugitive who escaped from the Dyer County Jail on Aug. 30.
According to the U.S. Marshal Sevice, Michael Bolden was arrested yesterday in Rock Island, Ill. Officials were working from information developed by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Bolden and Antoine Thomas escaped from the Dyer County Jail on Aug. 30 after overpowering and injuring a correctional officer and then fleeing over a fence.
Thomas was arrested in Dyersburg by the Dyer County Sheriff and the Gulf Coast Task Force on Aug. 31.
“The U.S. Marshals were very glad we could assist in bringing both fugitives back into custody,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said. “This capture should serve notice that Marshals’ resources are far and wide.”
Bolden was taken into custody without incident.
