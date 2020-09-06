2 dead, others displaced after apartment fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South chapter of the American Red Cross and the Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early this morning that killed two people and damaged more than one dozen units.
The fire affected 20 one-bedroom units at the New Horizon Apartments at 3:18 a.m. It was brought under control at 3:46 a.m.
Firefighters found two adult males unresponsive in a kitchen. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to 40 percent of his body. He was transported to the Regional One Burn Unit in critical condition and was later pronounced dead as well.
The victim’s names and ages have not yet been released. Their cause of death is pending the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s report. No firefighters were injured.
It was determined that the residence did have a working smoke alarm and that the fire’s origin was accidental. Smoking materials left unattended ignited flammable materials in the living room.
Four units sustained smoke, fire, and/or water damage. Total damage is estimated at $75K building and $10K contents.
A Red Cross disaster team provided immediate assistance to 10 people who were displaced because of the fire, and they expect to help two more individuals.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, special procedures are in place for their response teams including face masks, safe distancing, and minimal contact procedures.
The Memphis Fire Department urges all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home. Check them once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.
Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarm at https://www.memphistn.gov/ or call the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650.
Remember that 9-1-1 is only for emergencies. For non-emergency fire and EMS matters, call 901-458-8281.
