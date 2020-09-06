Breakdown: Why water temperatures in the Atlantic are warmer than normal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Scientist have observed for weeks that water temperatures in the western North Atlantic Ocean have been running way above normal. Some areas have been running as high as 9 degrees above according to NOAA. It’s very noticeable in spots off the New England and eastern Canada coasts. Water temperatures in these areas are usually chilly.
According to NOAA a “marine heat wave in the Gulf of Maine, which is from Cape Cod to southern Nova Scotia, allowed temperatures to come close to record highs. In the begining in early August, NOAA satellites measured an average sea surface temperature of 68.93°F, which fell just below the record set in 2012.
According to research the Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming waters in the world. In the latest research, scientist found that over the last 30 years, the Gulf of Maine has warmed more than three times faster than the global average. According to scientist in the past 15 years, the area has warmed seven times faster than the global average rate.
Many scientists believe that climate change may be the reason for rapidly warming waters. Scientist point out that melting glaciers in Greenland pour water into the North Atlantic, which normally acts to keep the Northern Atlantic waters cold may be starting to weaken and allow for more warm water to flow into the Gulf of Maine.
