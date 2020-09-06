The City of Memphis awards Stormwater Program management grant to minority firm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-based engineering firm was selected to lead the Stormwater Program for the city and hopes to have a positive social and environmental on the community.
Allworld Project Management, a professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solution provider, has received a $19 million contract for the city’s Stormwater Program.
The four-year contract is the largest award to a minority firm in the history of Memphis.
The firm will be responsible for managing activities and associated contracts related to planning, design, and construction for stormwater infrastructure improvements.
AWPM, founded in 2010, has performed water resources for eight years in Memphis, Jackson, Tenn., Vicksburg, Miss., Meridian, Miss., and Birmingham, Ala.
“Allworld Project Management was competitively selected and has assembled an experienced and capable team to lead this program,” Robert Knecht, Director of Public Works, City of Memphis, said. “We look forward to continuing our efforts to mitigate stormwater related challenges in the City of Memphis.”
The program is being led by AWPM program manager and former City of Memphis Director of Engineering John Cameron, PE and Deputy Program Manager Kimbra Toney-Bernard.
The program will employ many Memphis businesses, and the program team includes the engineering firms of Black and Veatch Corporation, Neal Schaffer, Inc., ABES Engineering, Inc., and SR Consulting, LLC.
“Our vision is for this program to be an example of how a minority firm can perform at the same level of service as majority firms,” Michael Hooks, Jr., CEO, Allworld Project Management, LLC, said. “We are grateful that we have another opportunity to showcase the talents of our employees and partner firms with positive social and environmental impacts on our community.”
AWPM recently became one of a few minority and Tennessee companies certified as a B-Corporation.
“This certification reconfirms the commitment we made ten years ago when we launched with core values that commit to respecting our people and environment,” Brent Hooks, CAO/Co-Owner, Allworld Project Management, LLC, said. “By certifying as a B Corp, we have met the highest levels of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. AWPM is committed to creating even more impact in the years to come through our services and the people with whom we work.”
