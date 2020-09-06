1 dead after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead after the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday in North Memphis at 10:30 p.m.
The shooting happened at 1210 N. Evergreen. When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old male who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is currently no suspect information available, and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
