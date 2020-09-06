Drier weather pattern continues as we move into Labor Day

The pleasant and more comfortable feeling forecast will continue for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be warm, but the lower humidity makes all the difference.
We are tracking another beautiful day across the Mid-South. After the patchy fog we are seeing this morning moves out, we are expecting mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be warm today, in the upper 80s to lower 90s with southeast winds around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will remain clear and lows will again dip into the 60s area wide. Winds will be light to calm again across the area tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Light to calm. Lows: Middle to upper 60s.
LABOR DAY: Monday is looking warm, but we will keep with slightly lower humidity for the holiday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Tomorrow night, we will see lows near 70 degrees under fair skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The forecast for the week ahead is rather tricky. We are tracking a low-pressure system and a cold front that will try to move into the region. The system is expected to bring rain and storm chances for mid-to-late week. The big question right now, are the temperatures. Forecast models are at odds at how cool or warm we will remain. Right now, we are keeping highs in the 90s for Tuesday and then 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, lows will be in the 60s. Late week into the weekend, we have 70s for highs with lows in the 60s. This forecast will continue to change as forecast models get a better grip on the upcoming weather outlook.
