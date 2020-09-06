Drier weather pattern continues as we move into Labor Day

THE WEEK AHEAD: The forecast for the week ahead is rather tricky. We are tracking a low-pressure system and a cold front that will try to move into the region. The system is expected to bring rain and storm chances for mid-to-late week. The big question right now, are the temperatures. Forecast models are at odds at how cool or warm we will remain. Right now, we are keeping highs in the 90s for Tuesday and then 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, lows will be in the 60s. Late week into the weekend, we have 70s for highs with lows in the 60s. This forecast will continue to change as forecast models get a better grip on the upcoming weather outlook.