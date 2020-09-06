1 man dead after shooting in South Memphis on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found shot after Memphis police responded to a shooting on Saturday in South Memphis at 12:15 a.m.
The shooting took place at 255 S. Orleans St. Upon arrival, officers located a male, 23, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition where he later died.
The suspect is believed to be known to the victim; however, they are not currently in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.