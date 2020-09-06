MFD: 1 man dead, another saved after water rescue in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department says a man is dead and another was saved after their boat capsized in a Raleigh pond.
Firefighters responded to incident Sunday morning at Old Mill Pond near Hobson Road and Mill Lane.
Investigators say the two men were fishing in the pond and attempting to maneuver in their boat when it overturned, ejecting them both.
One fisherman was able to find shelter by climbing onto the bottom of the overturned boat until Fire Crews were able to safely rescue him.
Crews also recovered the body of a 60-year-old man. They performed CPR and Advance Life Support procedures on the man and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
