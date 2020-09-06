Staying dry and hot but not overly humid for Labor Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will remain dry through Monday but an approaching cold front will bring rain chances by mid-week. This front could bring some cooler air by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Low to mid 60s. Wind: Light & variable.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 80s to low 90s. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Upper 60s. Wind: Light South
NEXT WEEK: More clouds and a chance of showers Tuesday night & Wednesday as a cold front arrives. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s at the start of the week but by Thursday and to end the week highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s start the week and fall to the lower 60s by the end of the week.
WEEKEND: The weekend has the potential to be significantly cooler but a lot will depend on the front that will move in mid-week. Right now it appears that the weekend will be mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.