Woman arrested after opening fire at a family cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in custody after firing shots during a cookout in South Memphis on Saturday.
Tanieka Ray, 33, was charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Sylvester Morris.
According to an affidavit, two officers responded to the disturbance around 6 p.m. Morris told police that Ray came over during his family cookout and started an argument about something concerning her brother.
Morris told Ray he didn’t want to hear her complaints and to leave his property. He then said Ray went to her home across the street, retrieved an unknown caliber handgun, and fired three times at him.
Morris’ wife, son, and daughter-in-law were standing by the garage nearby.
Ray was taken into custody and later charged with aggravated assault. A warrant led to the recovery of a black and silver handgun which was tagged as evidence.
