1 arrested, charged with assault at Collierville protest against Confederate monument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday’s planned protest at Collierville’s town square park, also commonly known as Confederate park, got so intense that a man was arrested for assaulting another protester.
One man was arrested and charged with assault according to Collierville police chief Dale Lane.
Lane said the man knocked the phone out of this woman’s hands who was trying to record him.
“He’s an angry person, and this is a teach-in and sit-in,” victim Francis Marble said.
Collierville police had numerous officers surrounding the protest.
“Well we saw several social media posts that were a little inflammatory on both sides of the issue,” Lane said.
The protest’s organizer LJ Abraham said she received several threats over social media.
At issue are the monuments and historical markers that can be found throughout the park. All were erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
“There’s an old saying, we can’t change our past. Nobody can change our past. Not a soul can change the past. Our job is to look forward in the future and make the future a better place,” Collierville resident Dave DeGutis, who also showed up as a counter-protester, said.
However, protesters say the monument is a constant painful reminder of the past for many residents.
“It was donated at the end of the Jim Crow era as a way to remind black people that whites were superior,” Emily, a Collierville resident who didn’t want to giver her full name, said.
Emily says she’s been studying Collierville’s history for 5 years now and says most residents don’t know it’s complete history.
“So I want everyone to know their history and then make decisions about markers like this and make sure it represents the history that we want to celebrate or the history we want to learn about in books and museums,” Emily said.
