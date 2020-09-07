Health experts say Labor Day weekend could be turning point in fight against COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Labor Day is usually a time families come together to savor the last of these summer months, but this year’s different because of the coronavirus.
Experts say this Labor Day weekend could be a turning point in the fight against COVID-19 again the Mid-South.
Recent holiday weekends have been a problem with Shelby County’s biggest spikes in cases happening after Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July. They say the reason for these spikes was family members getting together. Now, experts say the actions of the community this Labor Day weekend could lead to another spike if they’re not careful.
“What we do this Labor Day is going to make a big difference about whether kids have the opportunity to go back to school later this year,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, member of the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force. “Treat family members just like you would someone that you didn’t know when it comes to COVID. If you’re going to be too close, even if you’re going to be outside, put a mask on.”
If you’re planning to be social for the Labor Day holiday, experts are urging everyone to be extra cautious so that the Mid-South’s ongoing downward trajectory of cases can continue.
Groups with smaller numbers are better, don’t be too close to each other, maintain distance and it’s a good idea to try to be outside if possible.
Now that we’re inching towards the fall, experts also say it will be more important than ever to get a flu shot, to help alleviate pressure on our local healthcare system.
