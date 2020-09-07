Memphis police investigating 5 murders from 4 different shootings over Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people have been shot and killed over a violent Labor Day weekend according to Memphis Police.
50-year-old Markel Alexander’s family tells WMC Action News 5 they’re in disbelief after they got the shocking news of the death of their loved one.
They’re one of 5 families in Memphis grieving this Labor Day, in what has been a busy weekend for Memphis Police.
“We’re just so hurt,” Lise Parker, Alexander’s cousin said.
Family members of Alexander say they’re devastated and shocked that he was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday morning at the corner of Gill and Pillow.
“I just can’t believe I won’t see him,” Parker said. “I just can’t believe we won’t see him again.”
Alexander’s family describes him as an upbeat person who always dressed sharply and cared deeply for his mother.
“He was the one that took his mother, took her to the grocery store, picked her up, took her to the laundromat, I mean he’s the one that cared for her,” Parker said.
“Always helping, always loving on people,” Joshua Bracy, Pastor at Union Grove New Creation Church said.
Alexander’s family says he worked for Shelby County Schools at Dunbar Elementary and always enjoyed helping others.
He also was part of a music ministry group and loved to sing.
“He sung tenor,” Bracy said. “One of the best tenors in the city of Memphis.”
According to Memphis Police, Alexander was one of 5 people killed in 4 different shootings across the city over the weekend.
The dead end on Peres Avenue where 2 people were shot and killed Monday morning in North Memphis, is just feet away from where Kay Jones lives.
“It’s terrifying, and it’s scary,” Jones said.
The number of murders has risen sharply this year in Memphis, with 188 thus far in 2020, compared to 122 murders on this date last year.
Jones says she’s scared to walk outside in her neighborhood even during the day.
“I’m scared,” Jones said. “I don’t like getting in the car because I’m afraid we’re going to get shot or carjacked at the corner.”
The Alexander family says they don’t know why anyone would hurt Markel.
Police have told them that his car and phone are missing.
Family members tell me they just want to see whoever is responsible brought to justice.
Police say so far no arrests have been made in any of the 4 shootings.
