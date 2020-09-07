Mid-South veterans, business leaders to rally in support of Confederate statue in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Veterans and business leaders will voice their support for removing and relocating a Confederate statue in Oxford, Mississippi.
The so-called Labor of Love Rally is set to start at 11 a.m. Monday morning outside the Lafayette County Courthouse where a monument to Confederate soldiers stands.
Mid-South veterans and business leaders are scheduled to speak in support of relocating the statue and the group will be helping to register voters for the upcoming November election.
This comes after Lafayette County’s Board of Supervisors voted to keep the statue up back in July.
