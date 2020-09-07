One shot, others detained after shooting at Embassy Suites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at the Embassy Suites on yesterday.
An unknown suspect was hiding under a truck while shots were still being fired.
Two officers arrived to see a black male run and get inside a gray 2007 Toyota Camry. As officers approached, they ordered two black males to get out of the car, and the two were identified.
As they were being detained, another black male wearing a pink shirt and blue shorts exited the hotel with his right hand on his waist. He was ordered to put his hands up, and officers noticed a bulge on his right hip. One of the officers detained him, removed his handgun, and identified him as Cordarius Coleman.
Officers then approached the hotel entrance and saw another black male on the floor with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. He was identified and told police that the suspects who shot him were in room 428. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition and later downgraded to non-critical condition.
The door was open when police came to the room, and there were three 9mm shell casings scattered around the room. They noticed the hotel bedroom window was broken, and upon investigation, three female juveniles were detained.
Five spent casings and one live round 9mm casing was found in the back parking lot and tagged for property evidence at 201 Poplar.
When none of the individuals detained could be connected to the shooting at that time, Coleman was issued a misdemeanor citation for unlawful possession of a weapon. Two juveniles were issued a juvenile summons for violating curfew. Another person was detained leaving out the back door but was later released.
