Shelby County leaders hope to dedicate thousands to SCS for virtual learning, COVID-19 expenses
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 7, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 7:30 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders hope to dedicate $750,000 to Shelby County Schools to help with any COVID-19 expenses related to virtual learning.

Mayor Lee Harris says part of the funds would be used to help get students headsets to use while learning from home.

This resolution will be discussed by Shelby County Commissioners during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

