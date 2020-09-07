Shelby County leaders hope to dedicate thousands to SCS for virtual learning, COVID-19 expenses

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders hope to dedicate $750,000 to Shelby County Schools to help with any COVID-19 expenses related to virtual learning.
Mayor Lee Harris says part of the funds would be used to help get students headsets to use while learning from home.
This resolution will be discussed by Shelby County Commissioners during Wednesday’s commission meeting.
WMC Action News 5 would like to thank donors who helped us raise over $320,000 for our “Headsets for Learning” drive.
Your donations made a big impact and helped fulfill a need!
