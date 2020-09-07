Sunshine and hot weather to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a pleasant start this morning but a hot afternoon ahead for your Labor Day. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs back in the low 90s. Partly cloudy with a few showers possible Wednesday through Friday as a cold front arrives. It’s not a high chance and won’t be widespread. Highs will remain in the 80s Wednesday through Friday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
WEEKEND: The weekend has the potential to be significantly cooler but a lot will depend on the front that will move in mid-week. Right now it appears that the weekend will be mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
