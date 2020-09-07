TDH changes timeframe used to calculate COVID-19 recoveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is changing the way it counts coronavirus recoveries in the state. The department says inactive or recovered cases now include people who are 14 days beyond the onset of their symptoms.
Previously, the department considered a case recovered after 21 days.
This has lead to a significant drop in the number of active cases in the state.
“Please note, this revised calculation does not impact an isolation or quarantine protocol, rather simply how the data are reported,” said Lisa Piercey, MD and commissioner with TDH.
According to the health department...an additional 17 hundred Coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday..
There are roughly 14 thousand active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee right now
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.