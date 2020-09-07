Warm & dry to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light southeast wind and overnight lows near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low 90s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows again near 70.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm each day with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
