Breakdown: Why summer heat seems to be lasting longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The start to meteorological fall took place on September 1st, and we are just a few weeks from the autumn equinox. If you feel like the temperatures have been warmer for longer, you are correct. in this episode of the Breakdown, we will explain why climate researches are showing that summer heat is lasting longer than the summer season.
According to data analyzed by Climate Central, autumn temperatures have changed in many locations over the past half-century, a finding that shows the fall season has warmed an average of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit across the nation since 1970.
With the Summer temperatures showing signs of stretching into the meteorological fall season, this is putting more demand on energy consumption, according to Climate Central.
The additional demand due to the additional warmth adds to the high cost of cooling and air conditioning costs. This warmer trend can also have the potential to extend summer season woes such as allergies, mosquitoes, and ticks. Bird migration, hibernation patterns, growing seasons and fruit ripening can be thrown off schedule. Ecosystem health and biodiversity could potentially be impacted, although, those impacts are not yet fully understood.
There are also concerns that a warmer and drier fall could prolong and possibly enhance wildfire season. This, according to Climate Central, could have negative impacts on air quality and make air stagnation an issue.
So, if you’ve noticed the warmer weather seeming to last longer over the past few years, you’re right.
METHODOLOGY: The national trend in fall temperatures are from NOAA/NCEI Climate at a Glance for September through November. Individual city temperature trends are calculated using data from the Applied Climate Information System for the same period. Displayed trend lines on city analyses are based on a mathematical linear regression. – Source climatecentral.org
