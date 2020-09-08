City of Memphis announces small business grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today Mayor Jim Strickland, in partnership with City Council, announced applications for the City of Memphis Small Business Stabilization Grant Initiative are open are ready for submissions.
This initiative will utilize CARES ACT funds to assist small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants will average an estimated $10K to $20K, depending on the number of employees, but can be no more than 25 percent of annual business revenue. Businesses physically located within the Memphis 3.0 anchor land use are an exception.
Revenue cannot exceed $3 million, and the physical business location and owner’s primary residence must be within city limits. All criteria must be met to be considered for an award, however, an award is not guaranteed.
“The impacts of COVID-19 have been felt by everyone, but our small businesses are some of those hit hardest by this pandemic,” Mayor Strickland said. “With these grant funds, we’re hoping to help these businesses to bridge the gap as we all work to get through this.”
Joann Massey, Director for the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance and her staff, will oversee the administering of the initiative.
Applications are available online at http://www.memphisbdc.org/grants/ and will be accepted until Dec. 23 or until funds are exhausted. They will only be accepted via email and cannot be delivered in person. They are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All submitted applications must be complete with any additional documents needed. Applying is free, and free resources through OBDC are available to assist you with the application process. For more information, contact OBDC at 901-636-9300 or email obdcgrants@memphistn.gov.
