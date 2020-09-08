Hot & but dry for most of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will stay sunny and dry today and slightly more humid this afternoon. The pattern will remain dry and hot with rain chances by the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows again near 70.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with wind out of the east at 5-10 mph and lows in the low 90s.
TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph and lows near 70.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm each day with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
