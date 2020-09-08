Man receives two life sentences plus 835 years for killing of off-duty police officer

Judge Randy Philhours then followed the jury’s sentencing recommendation and sentenced Parker to file for the charge of murder in the first degree in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Parker also received life for unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the first degree, plus thirty years each for the six counts of attempted murder in the first degree, plus twenty years each for the fifteen counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the second degree, plus a fifteen-year enhancement of committing a felony with a firearm on each of the previous twenty-three counts, plus a further enhancement of ten years for committing these felonies in the presence of a child for a grand total of two life sentences plus 835 years, all to run consecutively.