MATA will hold final virtual service changes meeting Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA will hold its final virtual public meeting regarding the Nov. 8, proposed service changes at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12. Two previous meetings regarding the proposed changes were held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 8.
MATA will receive comments from the public for proposed changes to fixed-route bus service through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Approved changes will become effective Nov. 8. These changes are recommended for the implementation of the new Transit Vision that was adopted by the MATA Board of Commissioners on Jan. 29, 2019 to improve service, increase mobility and connectivity, and meet budget constraints.
The following are instructions to participate in the Cisco Webex meeting:
- Meeting number (access code): 173 512 0917
- Meeting password: VQMC2E37
To view the presentation from a web browser:
- Step 1: Go to www.webex.com
- Step 2: Click Join at top right corner
- Step 3: Type in meeting number (access code): 173 512 0917
- Step 4: Type in meeting password: VQMC2E37
- Step 5: Click Join Meeting
- Step 6: Click Join from your Browser
- Step 7: Provide name and email address when prompted and click Next
- Step 8: Click Join Meeting
To listen to the presentation:
- To join from a mobile device: 1-408-418-9388, 173 512 0917#
- To join by phone 1-408-418-9388
Additional participation options:
- To join from a video system or application, dial 173512 0917 @matatransit.webex.com.
- You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number (1735120917).
- To join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business, dial 1735120917, matatransit@lync.webex.com
No matter how you join, all meetings will present the same information, and public comments will be received and recorded at all meetings.
People unable to attend may review the proposed service changes posted on matatransit.com after the virtual meetings conclude. At that time, written comments will be accepted but must be postmarked through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14, which is when the public comment period ends.
Comments sent via U.S. mail should be addressed to Memphis Area Transit Authority, “Attention: November 2020 Service Changes Public Comment, 1370 Levee Road, Memphis, TN 38108.” Comments via e-mail should be addressed publiccomments@matatransit.com with “November 2020 Service Changes” in the subject line.
For more information, visit www.matatransit.com.
