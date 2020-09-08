Memphis non-profit will host school supply giveaway this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, otherwise known as F.F.U.N., will host its annual “Stop the Killing” back to school supply giveaway Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The giveaway will be held at 3214 S. Third St. Memphis, TN 38109. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-through event. Everyone must wear a mask and stay in their vehicle.
Children must be present. Line-up and registration start at 10:30 a.m. There will be free food in addition to free school supplies.
For more information, contact founder and president Stevie Moore at 901-502-7387 or via email at stevie@ffunsaveyouth.org.
