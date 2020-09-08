Memphis police looking for suspects involved in weekend apartment shooting

5-year-old injured in apartment shooting
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 8, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 6:22 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released images of two suspects they believe were involved in a weekend apartment shooting that left four people struck by gunfire. One of the victims was a 5-year-old child.

MPD says surveillance footage shows the male and female suspects running out of the apartment complex -- the male was carrying a firearm.

They were then seen getting into a red Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

MPD describes the male as 5′11, thin build, wearing a black shirt, white shorts and armed with an assault rifle. The female is 5′6, thin build; she was wearing a green bonnet, light-colored shirt, and dark pants.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

