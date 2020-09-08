$5.1 million waterline replacement project begins in Collierville this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Collierville will begin construction work on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project along Poplar Avenue.
Phase one of the Poplar Avenue Waterline Project is set to start Sept. 14 near the cross-section of Eastley Street. The project will be a huge undertaking for the city.
Some of the waterlines near Town Square in Collierville date back to the early 1900s
“They’re old and undersized, and they need to be replaced,” Public Utilities Manager Richard Mills said.
Mills and Town Engineer Dale Perryman are overseeing the $5.1 million project to replace the aging waterlines.
“What we put in the ground will be in the ground for the next 80 to 90 years,” Perryman said.
The project will span two miles from the Collierville-Arlington and Eastley Street intersections on Poplar to Market Boulevard.
“It’s going to be about 13 phases,” Perryman explained, “Each phase is going to go from one intersection of the street basically to another. There will be two-way traffic on Poplar so Poplar will never be closed, except at night at certain times when we’re doing intersection work.”
Detours will be posted for drivers, and the city is planning to use the Waze app to let drivers know about any changes to their routes.
The project is funded through the city’s Water Reserves Fund, and planning has taken at least three years.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve averaged about one watermain break on Poplar per year,” Mills said.
They say the new infrastructure should help prevent watermain breaks for years to come.
Construction on the project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
