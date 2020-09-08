MPD: Woman fatally struck by vehicle while trying to retrieve cell phone from roadway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in search of a suspect they say fatally hit a woman who was retrieving her cell phone from the middle of a roadway Monday night.
The department says the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Victoria Road. The woman stopped her vehicle in the northbound turning lane and made a U-turn to grab her cell phone after it blew out of her hand through the window of her car.
While retrieving her phone, a dark-colored vehicle hit the woman and continued northbound in an unknown direction, according to police.
The Memphis Police Department says the make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
