One million dollars in CARES Act funds freed up for salons and barbershops in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Mayor’s Office has teamed up with Shelby County Commissioners to make $1 million in CARES Act Funding available to personal service businesses like beauty salons, barbershops, and nail salons as they deal with increased sanitation measures.
Local barbershop and salon owners say the hair care industry is one of the industries hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner of Blades Barbershop in Whitehaven has already received funding from the CARES Act that has helped him keep his business open.
He says additional funding becoming available for these types of businesses is critical to keep them alive.
Charles Jackson opened Blades Barbershop on Elvis Presley 10 years ago, but this year has been the most challenging, and he’s seen problems for hair care businesses across the city.
“A lot of displaced customers as well as a lot of displaced barbers and stylists,” Jackson said.
Jackson was forced to close down for almost 3 months during the height of the pandemic in the spring.
He’s reopened but has been forced to pay to get his barbershop sanitized top to bottom each week.
“You have to sanitize everything from your hands to spray your chairs down to the doors,” Jackson said.
“We’ve asked them to close down, and now we’ve asked them to take a host of extra precautions,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. “We realize that that’s going to cost money.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission have freed up a total of $1 million in CARES Act funding to support barbershops and salons in installments of $2,000.
Jackson’s is one of over 200 local businesses owner who has already received support through the program entitled “Our Beautiful Comeback”.
Still, more than $500,000 of CARES Act funds are available to barbershops, hair salons, and nail salons in need.
“It’s been a blessing for all of us,” Jackson said.
“These are some of our most gritty and creative small business owners in our entire community and so we want to see them all get back on the path to recovery,” Harris said.
To apply for this CARES Act funding that’s available, you can find a link to the application by going to covid19.shelbycountytn.gov
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.