Robert Moody and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra returning to the Halloran Centre at the Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Halloran Centre announced the return of Robert Moody presents: The Orchestra Unplugged for a second year as part of the On Stage at the Halloran Centre series. Tickets for the three-show series are on sale now.
During each show, Moody takes guests inside the minds and music of composers to discover new connections and meaning to works of art.
“Robert Moody’s mastery at engaging audiences and the acoustical intimacy of the Halloran Centre make for a captivating musical experience,” Ron Jewell, vice president of Halloran Centre operations, said.
Showtimes and dates are as follows:
- Amadeus: Inside the Mind of a Genius -- Oct. 15- 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- Memphis, Music, and Martin Luther King -- Jan. 14-15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
- Music of the Americas -- March 25 - 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $37.50 and available for purchase online at orpheum-memphis.com. Each Orchestra Unplugged event has limited capacity to establish social distancing.
For a complete overview of the Orpheum’s COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department’s guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.
