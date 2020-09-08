SCHD: No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County in the last 24 hours

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases have reached 28,478 after the health department reported a case increase of 146 Tuesday morning.
The Shelby County Health Department says there have been no coronavirus related deaths reported within the last 24 hours. The county has seen 397 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
More than 26,200 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases account for about 6% of all cases reported in Shelby County.
Talks of a vaccine for the virus have surfaced and SCHD is now setting plans in place to distribute once the vaccine has proven to be efficient.
There are several long term care facilities under investigation for ongoing COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff. According to data from the SCHD, there has been 65 deaths across 47 facilities.
A separate set of facilities are no longer under investigation after their clusters were reportedly resolved. The health department considers clusters resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without identifying another coronavirus case.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
