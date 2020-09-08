SCS to offer free tutoring with launch of homework hotline

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - One week of online learning for Shelby County School students has already gone by and the district is launching its homework hotline.
Starting Tuesday, SCS students can get free tutoring after school hours to get help with their homework.
Through the homework hotline students:
- Will connect with certified teachers throughout SCS and Tennessee over the phone or via chat.
- They can share images of their homework and get help on assignments.
- It is free and available in 6 languages.
The number to call is: (901) 416-1234 or visit homeworkhotline.info.
The hotline is available Monday through Thursday 4 to 8 p.m.
Also don’t forget, the district is also offering learning packets for the first nine weeks of school, as well as online lessons every week as added enrichment for students.
