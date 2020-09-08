Tennessee Department of Education announced third phase of PBS partnership for the fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today the Tennessee Department of Education announced the third phase of its partnership with PBS stations across Tennessee to help ensure children continue to have access to educational content throughout the fall semester.
All six Tennessee PBS stations– WNPT Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE Upper Cumberland, WKNO Memphis, West TN PBS, and Chattanooga WTCI – will offer high-quality educational programming weekdays from 9 –11 a.m. CST, through the fall semester.
This month programming will focus on ELA and math for first through fourth graders.
“We are incredibly grateful for to our partners at PBS across the state who are continuing to help provide access to educational content to Tennessee families and students,” Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “These videos, created by Tennessee teachers in Tennessee classrooms, were viewed heavily through the spring and summer, so we are excited to continue the partnership and help keep students reading, exploring, and learning throughout the fall semester.”
In partnership with Tennessee teachers and districts, the department created an at-home learning series made of a total of 320 virtual classroom lessons providing ELA and Math instruction for first through eighth-grade students. This is to help children have continued access to learning opportunities regardless of internet connectivity in their homes.
Lessons are also available on the department’s YouTube page and have had more than 100,000 views there since the spring.
“Getting academic instruction daily is so critical for our students, but not everyone has reliable access to the internet,” Eric Lomax, director of Perry County Schools, said. “PBS has always been a supporter of public education, and we are thankful that kids across the state will continue to have access to these videos, broadcasting right from their TVs, during the fall semester.”
During the fall semester, the schedule will be updated on the department’s PBS Teaching Tennessee webpage and PBS affiliate stations' websites.
Schedule for Sept. 8- 25, Monday through Friday:
- 9:00 a.m. CT: 1st Grade ELA
- 9:30 a.m. CT: 1st Grade Math
- 10:00 a.m. CT: 2nd Grade ELA
- 10 :30 a.m. CT: 2nd Grade Math
Schedule for Sept. 28- Oct. 2, Monday through Friday:
- 9:00 a.m. CT: 3rd Grade ELA
- 9:30 a.m. CT: 3rd Grade Math
- 10:00 a.m. CT: 4th Grade ELA
- 10 :30 a.m. CT: 4th Grade Math
In response to coronavirus school closures, the TDOE-PBS partnership launched April 6. From June through Aug., the partnership continued with the Summer Learning Series and featured PBS Learning Media programming that was specifically chosen for a continued focus on early literacy and math, aligned with state standards.
For access to additional resources related to reopening schools, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s Reopening webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.
