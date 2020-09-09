Another hot day ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this morning then partly cloudy and hot through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind: east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot and humid Thursday through Friday. Highs will remain around 90 to 92. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain chance is slim at less than 10%.
WEEKEND: A front will slowly move into the Mid-South with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm at any time Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 90. Lows will be in the low 70s. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s early next week with a partly cloudy sky.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
