Candlelight vigil held for Whitehaven football player shot, killed at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Whitehaven community gathered Wednesday night to remember the high school football player who was gunned down at a gas station on his way to work.
Candles and balloons decorated the Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
It’s the same place where 17-year-old Demetrius Robinson lost his life last Thursday.
A candlelight vigil was held for the Whitehaven High School student that lost his life less than one week into his senior year.
Family members say Robinson was shot just before heading into work at the nearby Krispy Kreme.
His friend was taking him to work when apparently the two made a stop at the Marathon gas station.
Community activist Stevie Moore placed signs with his crime tip line number at the scene hoping it would drum up some leads.
However on the night of the vigil family didn’t want to remember how he died, they wanted to remember how the teen lived
“He was a joyful kid and he always made everyone laugh and it was a devastation to us because we so use to seeing the jolly ‘Turtle’. That’s what we called him turtle,” said Melissa Briggs, Robinson’s cousin.
Robinson was known for his TikTok videos and his love of football.
He wore number 99 for the Whitehaven tigers.
“He was you know playing football and we was excited for him because he would have been our first professional football player,” said Briggs.
Now his family and friends say they will carry on his memory.
If you have any information involving this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
