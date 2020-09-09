County commission to discuss law enforcement reform ordinances concerning SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission is expected to discuss several reform ordinances pertaining to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office this week.
The ordinances the commission plan to discuss Tuesday are mostly focused on the use of military equipment by local law enforcement.
One ordinance would:
- Disqualify applicants from public safety positions if their prior work history shows they were terminated for excessive use of force
- Asks that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office establish a database listing the names of patrol deputies and corrections deputies terminated for excessive use of force
- Also, asks to reverse the Peace Officer Standards and Training Certification for deputies terminated for excessive use of force
Another ordinance would:
- Prohibit public safety officers from using excessive force
- Prohibit using chemical agents, such as tear gas
The ordinance that would limit the use of military equipment by local law enforcement identifies a group of military equipment that Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says should not be used at the local level.
Harris says this portion of the ordinance builds off the work of former president Barack Obama.
“Unfortunately the President Obama regulation was later repealed, so it is incumbent on us at the local and state level to say something, to operate in this new gap," said Harris. "What we have done is take the Obama limitations on those 12 or so items and we have put them in a local ordinance.”
Among those 12, items are weaponized aircraft and grenade launchers.
The second part of this new ordinance says items that cost more than $50,000 should only be transferred to local agencies by a supermajority vote by the county commission.
