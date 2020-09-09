Depression symptoms rising among adults amid pandemic, study shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
A new study recently released by Boston University School of Public Health documents depression symptoms during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the study, 25% of adults had symptoms as of mid-April.
WMC Action News 5′s Kym Clark talked with Memphis Crisis Center’s Mike Lobonte about the study, and the impact the pandemic is having on people in Memphis.
