Could a basketball ‘bubble’ be in the Tigers' future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the NBA has proven the “bubble concept” works to keep the coronavirus away from its athletes, college basketball is taking a long look to see if it can be implemented at its level.
The Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament, which was scheduled to feature Memphis vs Auburn, Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech and other matchups, is working on plans to bubble its event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It’s also looking at having its participating teams play multiple games. That’s according to multiple sources telling ESPN’s Jeff Borzellos.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway says he favors the bubble concept.
Other college pre-conference schedule tournaments are looking at the bubble concept, as well. Right now, there is no word on if the college hoop season will start in November as planned. Stay tuned.
