Man arrested, accused of trading drugs for MLGW truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man was arrested Tuesday after police say he traded drugs for an MLGW truck.
Police responded to a car theft Monday morning on Breedlove Street, near Coweta Place.
At the scene, a supervisor for MLGW told officers his work truck was missing. It was last seen at the location around 3 a.m. and he still had the key.
On Tuesday afternoon an officer saw the truck, which had been occupied by two people, and he followed it to the 3100 block of Sunrise Street.
The vehicle was driven by Carl Whittaker who told police he had swapped some crack for the truck.
Whittaker is charged with theft of property and auto theft.
