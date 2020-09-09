New COVID-19 guidelines in place for U of M students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Colleges across the country, including in the Mid-South, have experienced COVID-19 cases among students since the start of classes.
The University of Memphis reports 42 students with COVID-19 as of Sept. 2.
Students attending the university this fall had to sign an agreement complying with their public health expectations.
The agreement states that the first time a student enters a classroom without a face covering, they have to leave and can only return with a mask.
Students who repeatedly violate the mask rule could ultimately be removed from campus.
Students were also required to watch training videos. One goes into detail about the CDC’s safety recommendations, like standing six feet apart. The other video shows students how to properly wear a mask.
In the University’s mitigation plan, it states that failure to follow in-person rules may result in being removed from classes or campus.
Instructors must enforce the rules and report students who repeatedly violate them.
The University’s Workforce and Facilities Committee’s plan states that non-work-related meetings have to follow local guidelines, and groups should never exceed 50% of a room’s capacity with six feet of separation required.
As far as students living off-campus, University Provost Thomas Nenon said in a statement that while the university cannot enforce these rules off-campus, “these practices make good sense everyplace at the moment.”
According to the UofM, no students with COVID-19 contracted the virus on campus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.