Orpheum Theatre remembers Chadwick Boseman in special movie screening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis turned out Wednesday night to honor actor Chadwick Boseman.
His death two weeks ago from colon cancer at age 43 stunned and saddened so many of his fans.
So, Orpheum Vice President Dacquiri Baptiste had an idea -- show one of his movies for free in the historic theatre.
She picked “Get On Up,” the James Brown biopic.
Capacity was limited to 500 people because of COVID-19 and all those tickets were gone within 30 minutes.
“His humility preceded him. So the roles that he played, the heroes he played for a lot of children and for a lot of adults, he provided a sense of hope and a guiding light that we kind of latched onto,” said Dacquiri Baptiste, Orpheum Vice President.
Boseman played many heroes: the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall.
Baptiste, who joined the Orpheum last year after 19 years with New York’s famed Alvin Ailey dance group, made sure cancer awareness information was available during this event.
